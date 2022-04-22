Happy Friday! Variably cloudy skies will be with us tonight as overnight lows are in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. A warm front will move close to our area on Saturday, giving us a dry day, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures remain warm in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will remain mild in the 50s Saturday evening. Sunday afternoon with south and east wind, a few sea-breeze showers are possible, otherwise many areas will be dry and partly cloudy. The thunderstorm threat looks very low, but sprinkles/showers are again more likely now for Sunday than sown the last couple of days. Afternoon temps will likely be in the 80s with partly skies. Monday night a cold front is expected to approach the area, bringing rain to the region heading into Tuesday. Thunder is possible but instability is limited. Following the frontal passage, cooler air moves in and high pressure builds behind it on Wednesday. With cold air and high pressure in place, there is the potential for frost and freezing conditions Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Clouds will drift in and out of the region overnight and temperatures will stay mild, like the last couple of nights.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very mild. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with late showers. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid-60s.

Have a great night and weekend!

Scott Sumner