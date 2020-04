A mild night with a spot shower possible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TWO THINGS HAVE HELPED TO PRODUCE THE CLOUDS TODAY, ONE BEING A WARM FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH A STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN FROM THE WEST AND THE OTHER BEING A QUICK MOVING DISTURBANCE SWINGING PAST OUR AREA TO THE NORTH. THIS DISTURBANCE, HAS LED TO SOME SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON AND LIGHT RAIN WILL REMAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT, MAINLY ACROSS NORTHERN AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND, WITH AMOUNTS REMAINING LIGHT AT LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. THE AFOREMENTIONED WARM FRONT TO OUR WEST WILL INCH INTO THE AREA OVERNIGHT, HELPING MAINTAIN CLOUD COVER AND MILD OVERNIGHT LOWS. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO STAY IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES. IN ADDITION, SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE IN PLACES THAT SAW SHOWERS. LATEST GUIDANCE INDICATES THAT WEDNESDAY WILL BE MAINLY A DRY DAY, BUT WILL CARRY CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVER THE POTOMAC/ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS AS A POWERFUL COLD FRONT NEARS. SOUTH WINDS AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT WILL USHER IN MILD TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE AREA, RESULTING IN HIGH TEMPERATURES EXTENDING INTO THE UPPER 60S ACROSS NORTHERN MARYLAND TO MID-UPPER 70S ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA.

THE STORM TO OUR WEST ON WEDNESDAY, WILL TRACK INTO THE GREAT LAKES WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND PUSH A COLD FRONT THROUGH OUR AREA ON THURSDAY. MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN, AT TIMES, WILL IMPACT OUR AREA, BRINGING A GOOD SWATH OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN AREAWIDE, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS QUITE POSSIBLE, IN THE BLUE RIDGE AND ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. THE HEAVIEST RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO BE THURSDAY NIGHT AND THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING ISSUES ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS, STILL REMAIN A GOOD POSSIBILITY. WITH SHOWERY AND COOL WEATHER PERSISTING AREAWIDE, TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE AS WARM AS WEDNESDAY, STAYING IN THE 60S DURING THE DAY AND INTO THE 40S TO LOW 50S AT NIGHT. BETTER WEATHER IS LOOKING TO APPROACH THE AREA OVER THE WEEKEND BEFORE ANOTHER SYSTEM MOVES INTO THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE SHOWERS. TEMPERATURES OVER THE WEEKEND LOOK TO BE NEAR OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: DRY EARLY WITH RAIN BY EVENING. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: HEAVY RAIN, WITH A FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: DRY MORNING WITH RAIN SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!