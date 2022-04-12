Here is a look at your evening forecast for this Tuesday. It will be a milder night than the last couple, and it will be a dry evening as well. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Tuesday! Tonight will see an increase in clouds, but it will be dry and milder than previous evenings. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s, as a warm front moves north of the area overnight heading into Wednesday. Under partly cloudy skies and southerly winds, temperatures tomorrow will respond in kind and will peak out in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Most of the area will stay dry, but a quick-moving disturbance across the Allegany Front arrives during the afternoon, bringing a few isolated thundershowers to parts of Western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Dry weather returns for the entire area Wednesday night and temperatures will continue to be very mild for this time of year. Thursday, a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon and even though widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could create gusty winds especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the front will reach during peak heating. Thursday may not be quite as warm as Wednesday, but some spots could still reach 80 before the front arrives. All rain/storms will exit to the east Thursday night, and cooler air will begin filtering into the area. Friday, behind the cold front, high pressure brings sunshine, and temperatures in the upper 60/low 70s are expected across the area as we end the week. Moving into the start of the weekend another cold front drops in from the north, but it is moisture-starved, so little precipitation is expected. Sunday will dry out and turn much cooler as highs behind the front are forecast to be in the 50s and lower 60s. More showers make a return to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a mountain thundershower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with some spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with pm showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s.

A cold front arrives Thursday to bring some showers and some possible storms and then we clear out nicely to end the week. A few isolated showers Saturday, but a sunnier and cooler Sunday. More showers arrive next week. The thermometer stays well above normal early in the forecast and then cools down by the weekend and into next week. -ssumner@localdvm.com

Meteorologist Scott Sumner