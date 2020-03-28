A marginal risk of severe weather Sunday

An isolated thunderstorm Sunday afternoon will be intense to severe.

A marginal risk of severe weather is possible on Sunday. While a few clouds in the morning with a few morning showers will help stabilize our atmosphere, late morning sunshine may help fuel showers and storms as the front moves through the region. A marginal risk of severe weather means a few isolated thunderstorms will require a bit more watching than others. Expect high winds within these storms.

After Sunday into Monday, we see a bit of sunshine! Sun and clo9uds will also come into play Tuesday before another chance for rain on Wednesday. Temperatures Sunday will be above the average, but we will fall closer to the average for the first days of April with sunnier skies to come Thursday and Friday after Wednesday’s rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a foggy drizzle. Lows will be in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the east at 3-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Clouds clearing with lows in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10.

Monday: Breezy with mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower possible late. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen