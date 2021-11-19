A mainly dry and seasonal weekend

Happy Friday! Today has been a very blustery day, and with strong winds around, afternoon highs stayed in the 40s. Tonight, lows will be in the 20s for most, with some lower 30s in and around Washington DC. Over the weekend, high pressure will slide offshore, and the winds will change to a more southerly direction, which in turn will make the temps rise slowly from Saturday to Sunday. On Sunday, as high pressure moves offshore, another strong cold front comes in from the west and by Monday, some more light showers will graze the area, especially the coast. Once again, this strong cold front will drop temperatures along with bring the possibility of some snow showers along the Allegheny Front. After the front exits the coast, sunny to mostly sunny skies will be seen. The initial drop in temperature on Tuesday will gradually moderate by Thanksgiving Day.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows to range between 26-40 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy and slightly milder. Evening showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Early coastal shower, then gradual clearing. Turning cold and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and very cold! Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!