Tonight, even with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies around temperatures will drop down to near or slightly below freezing. The night is looking to be mainly dry, but the thinking now is that most of the moisture with our next storm system will stay off to the south, with only some flurries and light rain showers moving into our region. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally