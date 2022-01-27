A little snow on the way for Friday

Good Thursday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but it will be dry and cold, but just not as frigid. As the high begins to shift offshore, the thermometer will respond slightly, and hold in the lower to mid-30s. As it stands now, a deepening area of low pressure is looking to stay further out in the ocean, so the heaviest snow still looks to stay across Delaware and Southern Maryland with not much snow across much of the region. Snow amounts look to range from a trace to possibly up to 4 four inches along the Eastern shore of Maryland. In addition to the snow aspect of the system, the WDVM weather team will also have to watch for increasing winds and plunging temperatures as the storm lifts out of the area on Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely Saturday night and blowing snow may create very poor visibilities. Sunday, chilled sunshine is expected to make a return along with dry weather. While the start of next week is looking cold, by mid-to-late week, a nice warm-up is in the cards, with the temperatures rebounding dramatically to the upper 40s and lower 50s for next Thursday!

***UPDATED*** Based on the latest forecast models, it looks like snow amounts above 4″ are going to be out of the viewing area with 2-4″ snow amounts east of the Chesapeake River and across the higher elevations in the Allegany Front and Shenandoah Valley areas. In between, many folks may see only a trace to possibly 2″ of snow. For snow lovers, unfortunately, this storm is not looking to be a BIG one, as the track of the system is heading further out to sea. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Cold! Temperatures range from 15-27 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing. Highs in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Early day coastal snow showers then gradual clearing. Highs around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold again! Highs around freezing.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Chilled sunshine. Highs range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warming. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a safe great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner