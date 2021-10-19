A little mini warm-up is expected before cooler weather makes a return this weekend

Good Tuesday! Tonight, some high clouds will cross the area, so it won’t be as cold as last night, but I still wouldn`t rule out a patch or two of frost in some of the coldest locations. In general, however, forecasted lows are looking to range from the mid-40s to near 60 around the Beltway. Tomorrow and Thursday will support a warming trend, with temperatures reaching the mid to even upper 70s. Over the next 48 hours, we’ll see very few clouds until a gradual increase in clouds Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The front will reach the Appalachians during the late afternoon or evening, but severe weather is not anticipated. The best chance for precipitation will be along the Appalachians, with some light showers surviving east of I-81 and the Shenandoah Valley, otherwise, there will just be an increase in clouds, which will keep temperatures milder. A secondary cold front will push across the region over the weekend bringing another chance of showers. High temperatures Friday should hover around 70 degrees with lower to mid-60s over the weekend.

Wednesday is looking to be just as nice as today, even milder with a light west wind. Check out the full forecast on our WDVM website – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear skies. Patchy frost in sheltered locals. Lows look to range between 47-60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Clouds increase with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with some showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with overnight rain. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!