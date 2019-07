A little break from this hot weather arrives late Sunday

A cool front may bring a little relief from the high humidity late weekend

HAGERSTOWN,Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TODAY WON’T BE A WASH-OUT BUT BE SURE TO STAY WEATHER ALERT, JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, AS A FEW T-STORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON. THIS TREND OF WARM, HUMID AND UNSETTLED WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AS WELL, AS HIGH-PRESSURE WILL REMAIN ANCHORED NEAR THE ISLAND OF BERMUDA, KEEPING THAT SOUTHERLY FLOW IN PLACE. JUST LIKE TODAY, POP-UP STORMS ARE A POSSIBILITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.

ON SUNDAY, AND BEFORE A BACKDOOR FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTH TO HELP REPRIEVE US OF THIS HEAT AND HUMIDITY, THERE COULD STILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A PASSING SHOWER. THE BIGGEST CHANGE WILL COME SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY, WHEN A SLIGHT DECLINE IN TEMPERATURES, BUT A BIGGER DECLINE IN HUMIDITY WILL BE FELT ACROSS THE AREA. THE NICE FEELING WEATHER WILL QUICKLY DEPART; HOWEVER, AND TUESDAY AND THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE BACK IN THE FORECAST.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS: 81-94. SOUTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE. LOWS: 65-75. WEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER