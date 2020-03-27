A little bit of sun after a few morning showers

More rainfall will enter into the region overnight into Saturday.

After a few morning showers across the region, we will see a mix of clouds Friday. Some of us will see sunshine rising our temperatures into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Clouds will increase overnight with more rain on the way to the four-state. In total, we could see up to an inch of rainfall, but a few of us will see more!

Areas that see more rain will likely be areas to the west along the Allegheny Mountains. This region would include areas in and around Cumberland to areas north and west. Some areas in the mountains may see up to 2 inches of heavy rainfall Friday night going into Saturday.

We may see a break in the clouds on Sunday, adding heat for a possible thundershower during the afternoon as the front passes. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s! Things will cool down as we head into next week.

Monday looks partly sunny with a few clouds lingering, but highs will be in the 60’s. We will cool down into the 50’s Tuesday with more rain to come Wednesday, the first of April. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a few lower 70’s to the south. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Possible showers tonight into Saturday morning. Lows will fall only into the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Expect a good inch of rainfall.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a shower to come late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with more showers across the region. Highs ill be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: A few broken clouds with a possible leftover shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

Connect with Derek on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Email: dbowen@localdvm.com