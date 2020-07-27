A hot start to the week, but the heat doesn’t last long

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, but not too humid. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 97 (90-100)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, turning partly cloudy. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 75 (67-77)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 89 (82-93), Low: 70 (61-73)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a decently stormy week, the weekend proved to be much quieter, with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. We saw a return of slightly warmer conditions yesterday, and that trend continues to start the new week with high pressure to our southeast. Highs this afternoon will be back into the middle and upper 90’s for many, though humidity will be at a decent level, nothing too oppressive thankfully. As we head into the overnight, an elongated cold front will be approaching from the west, which will increase clouds but we remain dry into Tuesday.

As the front crosses the area, we’ll have our best rain chance all week with scattered showers and storms around. No one is guaranteed rainfall, but the chance will be there for everyone. Because of the recent heat and dynamics provided from the front, a few storms cannot be ruled out from turning strong with gusty winds. This activity all but ends Tuesday night, giving way to sunny skies going into Wednesday. The rest of the week looks dry under high pressure to the north and under northwesterly flow aloft, slightly cooler and less humid conditions will also prevail Wednesday through Friday.

There is one feature that bears watching however, and that is the front that will have just crossed through Tuesday. This front looks to stall just south of us after Tuesday, far enough away at the moment that it won’t be impacting us until next weekend. But if this feature does linger a bit closer, there may be some adjustments needed to the forecast. Again, for now, this front stays away but does provide additional cloud cover Friday into Saturday. By next Sunday, the overall atmospheric setup pushes this back north as a warm front leading to scattered showers and storms to finally return to end next weekend.

Stay cool and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson