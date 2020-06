A hot and humid start to the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! THE SLOW MOVING MEANDERING STORM SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH EAST AND AWAY FROM OUR REGION, WHICH MEANS THAT ANY DAYTIME THUNDERSHOWERS SHOULD END QUICKLY THIS NIGHTFALL. AFTER MIDNIGHT, SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE AS LOW TEMPS HOLD IN THE MID-60S TO AROUND 70 FOR MOST AREAS, WITH LOW 70S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. WE START OFF THE NEW WEEK, HOT AND HUMID AND VERY MUCH LIKE THE SUMMER SEASON THAT IT IS. HIGH PRESSURE OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR BRINGING US A SOUTH WIND AND HIGHER HUMIDITY LEVELS, MAKING US SWEAT IF WE’RE OUTSIDE FOR ANY PROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME. CERTAINLY MAKE SURE TO HYDRATE WHEN YOU CAN, TO AVOID ANY HEAT RELATED ISSUES. AS ONE WOULD EXPECT UNDER THESE WEATHER CONDITIONS, THE LIKELIHOOD FOR SHOWERS AND

THUNDERSTORMS WILL INCREASE DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW STORMS BECOMING SEVERE. THE BIGGEST THREAT WITH ANY STORM WILL BE DAMAGING WINDS AND HAIL, WITH THE BEST POTENTIAL LOCATION FOR ANY MONDAY STORM, TO BE FOCUSED ALONG A LINE FROM THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS TOWARD SOUTHERN MARYLAND.

MORE POP-UP AFTERNOON AND EVENING STORMS WILL PASS THROUGH PARTS OF THE AREA TUESDAY, ALL BEFORE A COLD FRONT APPROACHES AND PASSES THROUGH THE REGION LATE WEDNESDAY INTO EARLY THURSDAY. BEHIND THE FRONT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL WORK ITS WAY INTO THE NORTHEASTERN U.S., PROVIDING LESS HUMIDITY AND DRIER CONDITIONS. THE NICE WEATHER WILL BE WITH US THROUGH SATURDAY BEFORE CHANCES FOR MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS ARRIVE FOR NEXT SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY WITH HEAT INDICES NEARING 95 DEGREES IN SOME PLACES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS, THEN PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS FROM 61 – 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MORNING SHOWERS LIKELY WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND THE UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK AHEAD!