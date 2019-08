A grey day in-store across the area tomorrow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A COLD FRONT APPROACHES US FROM THE WEST OVERNIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY, WHILE TROPICAL DEPRESSION #6 PASSES WELL OFF OUR COAST OVER THE NEXT 24 HRS. EXPECT FAIRLY BENIGN WEATHER THIS EVENING, ALTHOUGH A LITTLE PATCHY FOG MAY DEVELOP, WITH TEMPERATURES HOLDING IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT BRINGS SHOWERS TO THE MOUNTAINS OF GARRETT AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES IN MARYLAND ALONG WITH THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA NEAR AND AROUND SUNRISE. THE SHOWERS AND A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS/STORMS ARE FORECAST TO IMPACT MANY AREAS IN THE REGION MIDDAY, WITH GRADUAL TAPERING DOWN OF THE WET WEATHER BY MID-EVENING WEDNESDAY. FORECAST HIGH TEMPS. LOOK TO BE IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S AND NIGHTTIME LOWS INTO THE MIDDLE AND LOWER 60S ALONG THE SOUTHERN MARYLAND SHORE, TO THE MID AND UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS.

BOTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY SHOULD FEATURE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES AND LOWER LEVELS OF HUMIDITY, AS HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST. AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND, HOWEVER, THINGS CHANGE A BIT. BY SATURDAY THE HIGH TO OUR NORTH WILL CAUSE THE WINDS TO SHIFT OUT OF THE EAST, WHICH WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN MOISTURE AND THEREFORE MORE CLOUDS. A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS IS EXPECTED, BUT IT LOOKS TO BE DRY THROUGHOUT THE REGION. THE HIGH WILL SHIFT FURTHER OUT TO SEA SUNDAY INTO LABOR DAY, ALLOWING FOR A SOUTH WIND TO BRING IN MORE CLOUDS AND SHOWERS, HOWEVER AREAL COVERAGE OF ANY STORM IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE HIGH, THEREFORE NO WASHOUTS EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 62-67. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY AND A CHANCE FOR AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

SUNDAY: MORE CLOUDS WITH A FEW SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SPOT THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!