A grey and gloomy night ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THE FREEZING RAIN HAS ENDED AND NOW IT IS JUST A COLD RAIN THAT IS DOTTING THE AREA. TEMPERATURES SHOULD MAX OUT TODAY IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS THIS EVENING IN THE 30S. RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON, MOVING OUT OF OUR REGION BY SATURDAY EVENING SOMETIME AROUND 8 PM. THE RAIN BETWEEN NOW AND SATURDAY NIGHT COULD BE MODERATE AT TIMES WHICH COULD LEAD TO DECREASES IN VISIBILITY ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. TEMPERATURES ON SATURDAY WILL BE WARMER THEN TODAY, BASICALLY RANGING FROM THE MID 40S TO LOW 50S. SOME UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAIN RANGE AS SOME COLDER AIR IMPACTS THE AREA LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON. CURRENTLY, THE THINKING IS THAT SOME LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL BE SEEN AT THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. SUNDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRIEFLY BUILD OVER OUR REGION GIVING US PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S TO LOW 50S DURING THE DAY WITH 30S SUNDAY NIGHT.

ANOTHER STORM IS FORECAST TO MOVE INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC AREA MONDAY INTO EARLY TUESDAY. THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION COULD BRING ANOTHER THREAT OF FREEZING RAIN/SNOW, BUT QUICKLY CHANGE TO RAIN AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH OF THE AREA. THE STORM’S COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE AREA TUESDAY AFTERNOON WITH RAIN SHOWERS ENDING AND WINDS BEGINNING TO INCREASE. AS THE BUILDING HIGH PRESSURE DROPS IN FROM CANADA, VERY COLD TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE FORECAST. WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS LOOK TO STAY IN THE LOW 30S ALL DAY AND WITH A BRISK NW WIND, IT WILL FEEL LIKE THE AIR AROUND US IN THE 20S!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: RAIN LIKELY. LOWS: 35-40. NORTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. THE RAIN MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE LOW 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOW 50S BY THE BELTWAY.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE BEFORE SWITCHING TO RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN POSSIBLE, THEN LATE CLEARING. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!