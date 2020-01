A good soaking of rain expected overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TODAY, TEMPS WILL MODERATE SO THAT THE PRECIPITATION FALLS IN THE FORM OF RAIN. PERIODS OF MAINLY LIGHT RAIN ARE EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON ACROSS PARTS OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, ENHANCED IN THE ADJACENT HIGHER TERRAIN DUE TO UPSLOPE FLOW. FURTHER EAST OVER NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND CENTRAL MARYLAND INCLUDING THE BELTWAY, MOST OF THE RAIN SHOULD HOLD OFF UNTIL LATER THIS EVENING. OVERNIGHT RAIN WILL INCREASE IN INTENSITY FOR THE ENTIRE AREA, WITH A POTENTIAL OF AROUND 1-2 INCHES. TEMPERATURES SHOULD HOLD GENERALLY STEADY OVERNIGHT, IN THE 40S FOR MOST AREAS, BUT IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS.

THE BULK OF THE RAIN WILL BEGIN TO TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST BY DAYBREAK SATURDAY, BUT SOME ADDITIONAL RAIN SHOWERS ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE FOR THE I-95 CORRIDOR AREAS UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING. DRYING CONDITIONS WILL ENSUE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS HIGH PRESSURE GRADUALLY WORKS ITS WAY BACK INTO THE REGION. BEHIND THE SYSTEM STRONG WESTERLY WINDS AND COLDER AIR ALOFT WILL INDUCE UPSLOPE SNOW ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT INTO SUNDAY.

THE EARLY PART OF NEXT WEEK WILL BE CHARACTERIZED BY UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS, FOR THE SPINE OF THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS AND ALLEGHENY FRONT, OTHERWISE, MUCH OF THE AREA STAYS DRY. MEANWHILE, HIGH TEMPERATURES REACH THE MID-40S, SO RIGHT AROUND AVERAGE.

TONIGHT: RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. LOWS RANGING FROM 35-47. SOUTH WIND 7-11 MPH.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS AND DRIZZLE LIKELY IN THE MORNING, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 30S TO THE UPPER 40S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING IN THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!