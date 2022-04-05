Tonight, a storm will pass through Virginia after midnight, and then head out to sea by around daybreak Wednesday. While there are no watches in effect, widespread rain of 3/4″ to 1.25″ will fall across the region, with the highest amounts along and east of I-95. In addition to the rain, the area will most likely have to deal with some low visibilities, as patchy fog looks to form. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.