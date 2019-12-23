A frosty, foggy start to your holiday workweek

We will see sunny skies, however, as we head throughout Monday.

Another clear night will lead to morning fog and frost Monday. Temperatures once again will sore way above the average. Temperatures on Monday may reach into the mid to upper 50’s! Temperatures will continue to be 5-15 degrees above average for the entire week to come.

We have plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week, but we will see a few clouds for the second half. The weekend, on the other hand, looks overcast with a better chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

A few extra clouds will arrive Christmas with a few more beginning the first day of Kwanzaa. We see our first chance for showers Friday, but a better, more pronounced chance for rain will come over the weekend with temperatures in the 50’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with a few clouds south. Fog will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be calm.

Monday: Sunny skies with the possibility of morning fog and frost. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest 3-5 mph.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: A few breaks in the clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a wonderful holiday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen