A Freeze Watch for cities and towns along I-81 Tuesday night

A quick-moving system will give the area rain showers and some higher elevation snow showers for your Tuesday morning, before clearing out and keeping us cool all week. At least the remainder of the week should be dry and mostly sunny! -ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Monday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase as a quick-moving storm system moves across the region overnight into tomorrow. Some light snow could accumulate up to and around an inch in these counties: Garrett, western parts of Grant, and western Pendleton in Western Maryland and West Virginia, elsewhere, a mix of rain and snow is possible where temperatures are in the middle the to upper 30s, but no accumulations are expected in these areas. Rain showers will continue into Tuesday across the rest of the area throughout the day with total amounts averaging a few hundredths of an inch to one-tenth of an inch. Highs will be below normal reaching the middle 40s to near 50. Clearing skies Tuesday evening, look to result in near or sub-freezing temperatures along and west of the Blue Ridge, so all those in the Shenandoah Valley/Interstate 81 corridor are under a Freeze Watch. For those outside the Freeze Watch, lows are expected to be in the mid-upper 30s for the most part. High pressure will give us clear skies for the remainder of the week, providing quiet weather conditions. A storm system off the southeast coast could bring more clouds to areas from D.C. and points south and east Thursday, but the latest forecast models have trended to keep the storm further away and our area dry. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb throughout the week, but will still stay below normal in the upper 40s to mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Tonight will see an increase in clouds and near sunrise time, showers will cover areas from I-81 and points west. Eventually, all the shower activity will move across the area and clear by late afternoon. -ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain/snow showers by sunrise. Lows to range between 32-46 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and still cool. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!