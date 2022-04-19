Good Tuesday! Clouds will be on the decrease overnight, but the cold will hang around. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight until 9 am Wednesday morning, as high pressure will start to build in from the west. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Wednesday will see tons of sunshine, light winds, and dry conditions. In addition, temperatures will be considerably warmer, but still below normal, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By nightfall, clouds will be back on the increase, but it will still be dry, as temperatures hold in the 40s for most. Thursday, a weak cold front heads toward our area, which could lead to a few showers, but most locations should remain dry. After the weak front moves away from the area Thursday night, Friday, and heading into the weekend is likely to be quiet and warm up. As a matter of fact, in some regions ( especially in Northern Virginia) several locales could obtain highs in the low 80s!

The cold temperatures will continue tonight, as a matter of fact, the National Weather Service has implemented a Freeze Warning for much of the area. Hopefully, this the last of the truly cold air, but in the meantime try to protect tender vegetation overnight. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Freezing temps. for some. Lows range between 24 and 37 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy with a few rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very mild. Highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Increasing clouds with PM showers. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Early showers then partly cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

Scott Sumner