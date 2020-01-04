A foggy start and a cloudy day

A cold front will push through the region this Saturday with cloudy skies. This cover will be the story for most of the day with a possible few showers behind the cold front, but highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Clouds will break on Sunday. Anticipate windy conditions Saturday night and Sunday with northwesterly winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds may be slightly breezy for Monday too.

A slight disturbance will affect our Tuesday with a little mixing of wintry precipitation, but highs will be in the 40’s. Lows Tuesday morning and Tuesday night, however, will be in the 20’s! We look to see a chilly day on Wednesday.

Sunny skies are in for Thursday, but cloudier skies will be the trend Friday with a slight chance of a shower. Highs Thursday will be in the 40’s, but Friday highs will be in the 50’s! There will return to winter this week before heading back up the mercury for late week and into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Breaking clouds with windy conditions. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a slight mixing of precipitation. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Get ready for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen