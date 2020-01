A few snow showers early evening, staying cold all night

Winter has arrived and is sticking around over the next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HIGH PRESSURE HOLDS STEADY THROUGH FRIDAY, KEEPING COLD AIR VERY MUCH IN PLACE. HIGHS TOMORROW MAY NOT GET OUT OF THE MID 30S, WHICH SETS THE STAGE FOR SATURDAY.

ON SATURDAY, WE’LL MONITOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME WINTER WEATHER TO MAKE A RETURN TO THE REGION. LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE COME INTO DECENT AGREEMENT WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION REACHING THE MOUNTAINS BEFORE DAYBREAK, TO AROUND MID MORNING NEAR I-95. AT THE ONSET, THE PRECIPITATION WILL BE IN THE FORM OF SNOW, BUT A GRADUAL WARMING OF THE TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING WILL HELP CHANGE THE SNOW OVER TO RAIN. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS ARE FORECAST TO BE ACROSS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN MARYLAND, WHERE A COUPLE OF INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. IN THE CHANGEOVER FROM SNOW TO RAIN, THERE MAY EVEN BE A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN FOR A TIME, OVER PARTS OF EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, THE FAR NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND PARTS OF WESTERN/NORTH-CENTRAL MARYLAND. HIGH PRESSURE IS THEN FORECAST TO BUILD BACK INTO OUR REGION SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE POTENTIAL WINTER WEATHER ON SATURDAY, FROM THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER.

OVERNIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SOME ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN THE MID-20S AND THE LOWER 30S. WINDS NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND MUCH COLDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

SATURDAY: MORNING WINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 20S TO UPPER 30S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

MLK DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND STAYING COLD. HIGHS NEAR 30 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

