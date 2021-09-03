A few showers this Labor Day weekend, but many dry hours too

Happy Friday! Skies will be mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog overnight in some sheltered mountain valleys. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to around 50 west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and in the 50s and lower 60s to the east of the Blue Ridge and near the Bay. Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies and stay that way through the afternoon before mostly cloudy skies are seen Saturday night. The day; however; will be dry, and as winds turn southerly, will help the thermometer climb a few degrees higher than past days, by topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Mets are in town to play the Nationals, and the weather is looking to cooperate nicely for those who have tickets. Enjoy the game! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Out of the three days this holiday weekend, Sunday is the day that we could see some showers as a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. A few showers are possible south and east of I-95 Monday morning as a cold front clears our coast, but otherwise, Labor Day is looking nice and mostly sunny. High pressure will build back into the region later on Monday and into Tuesday, keeping the region dry with temperatures in the low 80s aside from the higher terrain. Another cold front will pass through the region Wednesday and depending on the speed of the front, will depend upon if we have any severe weather. Right now, the thinking in the WDVM weather dept. is that the front will be progressive enough, that all we see are showers, but stay tuned! High pressure moves back to our area Thursday and Friday bringing mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for most, 60s in the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows range from 48-71 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny with clouds increasing overnight. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!