A few showers overnight, but more showers midweek

GOOD SUNDAY!

A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL BE MOVING THROUGH SUNDAY UNTIL AFTER THE MIDNIGHT HOURS. THIS WILL PRODUCE SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH LIGHT PRECIPITATION. WINDS SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST WHICH WILL KEEP DAYTIME TEMPERATURES SLIGHTLY COOLER TOMORROW. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE IN PLACE MONDAY TO GIVE US SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER, HOWEVER, MOVE OUT QUICKLY BY LATE EVENING.

WE’RE LOOKING AT A BETTER CHANCE OF RAIN FROM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY. A WARM FRONT WILL MOVE UP FROM THE SOUTH BRINGING SCATTERED RAIN AND WARMER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES. THE NEXT LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM COMING FROM THE GREAT LAKES WILL BRING A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EARLY WEDNESDAY. AS THE FRONT PASSES THROUGH, WINDS WILL SHIFT FROM THE NORTH RESULTING IN A COOLER WEATHER PATTERN AT THE END OF THE WEEK.

TONIGHT: CHANGE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. LOWS AROUND 45.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 65.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!