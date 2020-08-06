A few showers and storms before a little sunshine for the weekend

Clouds with showers over the next two days may add a good inch of rainfall. In areas where slow-moving storms gather, locally, more substantial amounts of rain may be possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Thursday evening Across Northern Virginia, the D.C.-Baltimore Metroplex and areas down by the bay.

Temperatures may vary by a degree on Friday with a few lesser storms compared to Thursday. A few thundershowers on Thursday could reach severe strength. Most storms will spark up quickly and rain themselves out, delivering downpours of rain along with damaging winds. The weekend, however, looks a bit more promising for any outdoor activities.

The weekend comes with a mix of sun and clouds. While temperatures may stay into the 80’s, the heat and humidity will return Sunday with temperatures approaching 90 degrees. More heat and humidity will likely follow us into the next work week.

To start the next work week may come with an isolated shower, a better chance of thunderous showers comes on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the showers may cool the temperature off a few degrees, it will sure make it feel all the more humid out there.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with shower activity throughout the day. A possible storm could occur this afternoon and evening with highs rising only into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely overnight. Storms should cease after midnight with lows falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be light out of the east. Possible fog development in areas where winds calm.

Friday: Morning fog followed by cloudy skies with hit or miss showers during the day. More torrential rains and a possible storm possible late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a possible shower leftover. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. An afternoon pop-up shower could occur. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, otherwise hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen