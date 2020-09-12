A few scattered showers before a nice fall shot of air

Local Weather

More clouds and moisture come in as we head overnight into Sunday. Expect clouds throughout the day on Sunday. If we see a break or two, we may see a few more 80’s than the upper 70’s; regardless, there exists the chance of rain. A few locations may see a thundershower in the afternoon and early evening. The metro late in the day may see a shower. Most of the rain will exit out before midnight.

A cold front will push through Monday morning, clearing us out and bringing in dry, crisp air Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be quite pleasant with lows in the 50’s! Highs Tuesday will be a bit below average in the low to mid 70’s. We will see a nice shot of fall air as we head into the week.

We will see temperatures return to the average as we head into the middle of the week, but clouds will move in for Thursday and Friday, giving us a chance for showers as we head late into the week. We are hoping for clearing skies as we head into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Showers exit out with gradual clearing overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest after midnight 5-10 mph.

Monday: Clearing out and cooling off. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: A sunny, crisp fall day! Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Betting on cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

Tropical Outlook