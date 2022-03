Tonight, a cold front will move in and bring a return of clouds and possibly a few showers before moving out to sea early Thursday. Overnight lows will be primarily in the 40s, but a few 30s will be seen in the mountains. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and a few light showers may be seen, but much of the region looks to stay dry.