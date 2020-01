A few mountain snow showers are possible, otherwise quiet weather is with us

GOOD MONDAY! TODAY A WEAK SYSTEM IS PASSING SOUTH OF THE REGION, WITH LITTLE TO NO MOISTURE SEEN, EXCEPT VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND THE POSSIBILITY OF SCATTERED MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING. TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL BE STAYING IN THE 30S, WHICH IS SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE FOR LATE JANUARY. TUESDAY, IN THE WAKE OF THE WEAK SYSTEM, HIGH PRESSURE WILL RETURN. THIS, IN TURN, WILL BRING PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES FOR MOST AND SOME UPSLOPE SCATTERED MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. TEMPS WILL BE AROUND NORMAL HOVERING FROM THE UPPER 30S TO THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 40S.

THE REST OF THE WEEK’S WEATHER IS FORECAST TO BE QUIET, BUT ALL EYES WILL BE ON THIS COMING WEEKEND, AS A STORM CLIMBS THE EAST COAST. AT THIS TIME, I FORESEE MULTIPLE POSSIBILITIES WITH THIS STORM, RANGING FROM A WEAK SYSTEM SUPPRESSED FAR TO OUR SOUTH WITH LITTLE TO NO PRECIPITATION ACROSS THE REGION, TO A COASTAL STORM TRACKING VERY NEAR OUR AREA. CONFIDENCE IN ANY SOLUTION IS VERY LOW AT THIS TIME, BUT WE’LL MONITOR TRENDS IN THE GUIDANCE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK HERE IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER AND GRADUALLY HONE IN ON A SOLUTION AS WE MOVE CLOSER TO THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGING FROM 28-38. WIND NW 7-9 MPH.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR NIGHT!