A few mountain showers on Tuesday, otherwise mainly dry

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A WEAK FRONT IS HEADING OUR WAY THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. INCREASED SUNSHINE WILL HELP TO BRING ABOUT A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS CAPABLE OF LOCALLY DAMAGING WIND GUSTS. THE TIMING FOR ANY STRONGER STORMS WILL BE FROM 3 -8 P.M. ANY DAYLIGHT STORMS LOOK TO DISSIPATE BY LATE THIS EVENING, WITH PATCHY FOG DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM AROUND 60 INLAND TO NEAR 70 DEGREES AROUND D.C. METRO. TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING, MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST, BEFORE OUR STALLED FRONT CONTINUES TO SLOWLY MOVE SOUTH AND OUT OF OUR REGION. THIS, IN TURN, WILL ALLOW FOR DRIER WEATHER TO MOVE IN FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, ANOTHER ROUND OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS IS IN THE FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, OVERALL EXPECTING TEMPERATURES TO RUN MORE ON THE COOL SIDE OF SEASONABLE VALUES THROUGH THE EXTENDED.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME OVERNIGHT FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS RANGE FROM 60-71 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A AN ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, STORMS ALONG WITH MANY DRY HOURS, ESPECIALLY ON SUNDAY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

