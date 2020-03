A few isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AFTER THE MORNING RAIN, THERE HAVE BEEN BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, BUT AS WE HEAD INTO THE EVENING WE’LL SEE A RETURN TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND VERY MILD TEMPERATURES. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 60S IN MOST AREAS, WITH SOME MODELS INDICATING THE POTENTIAL FOR PATCHY FOG JUST BEFORE DAYBREAK.

FRIDAY IS EXPECTED TO BE THE WARMEST DAY OVER THE NEXT WEEK, WITH SOME AREAS EXCEEDING 80 DEGREES! ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL RECORD-BREAKING DAYTIME HIGHS, WINDS WILL BE GUSTY AT TIMES (30 TO 35 MPH RANGE) AS A STRONG COLD FRONT BEARS DOWN ON THE REGION. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND PERHAPS A THUNDERSTORM ARE IN THE FORECAST DURING THE AFTERNOON AS THE COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA. THE FRONT WILL CROSS THE AREA IN THE EVENING, BUT A FEW SHOWERS COULD LINGER ACROSS OUR SOUTHERN VIEWING AREAS BEFORE THE AIR TURNS DRAMATICALLY COLDER FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WILL BE WITH US THROUGH THE WEEKEND, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC STATES. LATE SUNDAY, CLOUDS AND SOME LIGHT SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE AS A STORM SYSTEM MOVES UP FROM THE SOUTH AND THIS WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. RIGHT NOW A WIDESPREAD COLD RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST, WITH PERHAPS SOME SNOW MIXED IN AT THE ONSET WITH COOLER AND DRIER AIR IN PLACE INITIALLY SUNDAY EVENING IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ONCE THE MONDAY SYSTEM MOVES AWAY, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES THE AREA BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK. MORE RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST FOR THAT MID-WEEK PERIOD, SO OVERALL THE AREA IS LOOKING AT A UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. LOWS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. VERY WARM. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR.

SATURDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND MUCH COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. CONTINUED COOL. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AND LATE SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, WITH DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: DRY START WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!