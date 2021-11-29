A few flurries overnight

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight into Tuesday. If you are up early you may see a few snow showers. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Monday! Tonight, skies should briefly clear out this evening, but then cloud up after midnight. While most of us are sleeping, a weak disturbance will lead to an increase in cloud cover and some light snow showers, especially for those closer to the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line. As quick as the snow showers move in, they move out, leaving the region by mid-morning Tuesday. Sunshine will increase during the late morning and afternoon hours as the system departs off to our north and east and the thermometer will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High pressure is expected to build in for Tuesday night into Wednesday before the next system tracks close to the region. With warmer temperatures in place, this system will lead to some rain showers across the area Wednesday night. By Thursday the rain showers will have moved out and southwesterly winds will help to boost temperatures well above normal…with many areas potentially reaching the 60s. These warm temperatures will not last long; however, as Thursday night a cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday, bringing colder, but more seasonal temperatures back to the region. Expect dry weather to follow behind the front, as our temperatures stay seasonal.

A few snow flurries overnight, but then a nice and quick warm-up will occur locally through Thursday before we chill down for the weekend -ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy but becoming cloudy overnight with snow flurries developing. Lows to range between 28-35 degrees.

Tuesday: Early flurries, then gradual sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with PM rain showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and mild. Highs around 60 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the mid-50s

Weekend: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs range from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!