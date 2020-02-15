A few extra clouds on this Sunday

Morning lows will be in the 20's and 30's. Daytime highs will rise to near 50 degrees!

A few extra clouds will move into the region overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the 20’s and 30’s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than they were on Saturday morning, where temperatures were in the teens!

Temperatures will climb up the mercury as we head into Sunday afternoon. A few sprinkles or a light shower could occur during the day, but we may see a mix of rain and snow in the high mountains off to the west on Sunday afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be light in general, around 1-2 inches at most. The highest ridges in the Alleghenies may see 2-4 inches, but I think that maybe stretching it. Here in the valley, we only look to see liquid precipitation Sunday afternoon and evening.

The mini system will clear the region by midnight Monday. Clouds will try to break as we head into Presidents Day with highs in the afternoon going up into the 50’s. Be sure to get out and about and enjoy the holiday with an outdoor activity or two as we have a chance of rain Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts on Tuesday will be around a quarter to a half-inch. Things will begin to clear out on Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the 30’s for Thursday and Friday’s high. Lows Friday morning are set to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20’s. Thursday and Friday’s cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures rise into the mid to high 40’s by Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Clouds will increase with a slight breeze and low temperatures in the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Presidents Day: A few clouds will break early, but more clouds will be on the way back to work Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Thursday: Anticipate a chilly breeze with a few lesser clouds. Highs will only rise into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Looking at partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen