A few clouds Monday before fall time weather

We will be mainly clear overnight with a few clouds to come into the region on Monday. This happening will be out of a cold to pass over the area Monday afternoon into the evening. A light sprinkle of rain may occur for just a few people, but most of us will be dry.

Fall time weather will enter into the region Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70’s and low going down into the 50’s Wednesday morning! There will be a nice chill to the air across the region.

A slight warm-up is possible as we head into the latter part of the week and the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the 80’s by Friday with a few clouds coming over the weekend with a slight drizzle of rain possible.

Temperatures will only be around average for three days this week before the warm-up. Hopefully, at some point, we will get to enjoy a long stretch of fall weather as the leaves change.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mainly clear skies will turn partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will calm overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Prep for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Plan to see partly cloudy skies with an isolated sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a slight rain chance. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen