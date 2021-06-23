A few beautiful days before the heat returns

Today's Forecast

Storm chances by the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and clearing by morning. Calm winds. Lows will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, some clouds building late. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Humidity returns. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. 

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

