Good Wednesday! After last night’s rain and storms, we recieved a break from any active weather, until late afternoon, as a cold front slowly passes through the region. Any thunderstorms that forms and develops could bring some gusty winds and small hail, but by mid-evening and heading toward the midnight hour, all storms will wind down and exit. The cold front will pass fully through our region early Thursday morning and some sunshine will make a return as afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler, and in the lower 70s. Our brief break with dry weather will come to an end overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, as a warm front approaches and brings mist and drizzle back to many cities and towns. Today unfortunately, it has been noted, that many of the forecast weather models have trended upward with rain amounts for Friday and into the weekend. Based on the last 24 hour rain amounts and the fact that we have a pretty saturated ground leading into Friday, I believe that flooding could be an issue heading into this weekend. The storm responsible for the rain on Friday into Saturday night, will drift offshore, keeping a east wind and continued cooler air, into the area. Rain chances will remain throughout the period, given this additional moisture and added lift, as local rain totals will average an inch or two through til Sunday. By Sunday afternoon the rain will be off our coast, but the cooler air will remain in place as we end the weekend and start a new work week. Temperatures Sunday and Monday should be in the 60s with 50s, but by Tuesday should modify and reach the lower 70s in most places.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast starting mid-evening tonight and heading into the middle of your Thursday. Unlike last night it should be mainly dry if you need to step out.

Tonight: Early evening scattered showers and storms. Lows ranging from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

Friday-Saturday: Rainy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Early day scattered showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 60s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner