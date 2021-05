A dry Thursday before more showers make a return

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, AS SHOWERS AND LEFTOVER STORMS MOVE FAR AWAY, OUR SKIES WILL GRADUALLY CLEAR OVERNIGHT AND THE THERMOMETER WILL DROP. DRIER WEATHER AND BREEZY CONDITIONS WILL MAKE A RETURN AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH BUILD IN FOR THURSDAY. THURSDAY NIGHT IS DRY TOO, EVEN THOUGH HIGH PRESSURE WILL START TO MOVE AWAY AND A QUICK-MOVING STORM APPROACHES. FRIDAY, WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP, AND WITH THE CLOUDS AND AN EAST WIND DIRECTION, IT WILL BE QUITE COOL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. BOTTOM LINE IS THAT FRIDAY LOOKS LIKE A WET, DREARY, AND CHILLY DAY FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. AS QUICKLY AS THIS SYSTEM MOVES IN, IT EXITS FRIDAY NIGHT, AND ONCE AGAIN SUNNIER SKIES MAKE A RETURN TO START THE WEEKEND. SATURDAY IS LOOKING DRY, BUT IT WON’T BE VERY SUNNY. ON MOTHER’S DAY, MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN AND THEN RAIN CHANCES INCREASE GOING INTO SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY, HOWEVER, THE POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER IS NON-EXISTENT. MONDAY AFTERNOON A WEAK COLD FRONT MOVES AWAY AND ONCE AGAIN OUR WEATHER SHIFTS TO MORE SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER. OVERALL, MORE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK WITH LITTLE RISK OF ANY SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS RANGE FROM 36-46 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER, AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAINY, AND COOL. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!