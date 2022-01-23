A dry start to the workweek; could see rain/snow return for Tuesday

Good Sunday! High pressure will begin to move into the area from the south, while a clipper system will be moving through from the northwest. Clouds will continue to increase as we head into the evening. As these systems begin to move out of the area, there is another chance for us to see light snowfall throughout the evening hours. However, snow showers will start to move out of the area entirely as we head into the midnight hour. Snow showers will stick around until Monday morning for Garret and Western Grant counties. We will still stay chilly for our evening and even head into our Monday as high pressure begins to build in on Monday. We will stay dry for our Monday and throughout the overnight hours on Monday. Another clipper system will start to move into our late Monday afternoon into the evening. This clipper system will mainly be to our north; however, warm air advection and low-level jet support will allow for a period of snow across the northwest Alleghenies.

We could see about 1-3” of snowfall across the northwest Alleghenies. However, the rest of us will be quiet but a bit warmer for our Monday. Overnight rain showers are possible Monday night east of the Alleghenies. We will see temperatures close to average for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will be in store for our Tuesday. But a cold front will pass through Tuesday, giving us another chance to see rain and possibly snow. With temperatures remaining in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s, the possibility of snow falling is very low. Our lows will struggle to reach above freezing with a northwesterly flow and clear skies for our Tuesday night. Wednesday, we will mainly see mostly sunny skies. However, the winds will be gusty, with wind chills likely in the teens. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20’s for Wednesday, and high pressure will begin to build in from the west Wednesday night. This could prompt the coldest morning of the winter so far. High pressure will start to move offshore Thursday, leading to more sunny skies and dry conditions. We are currently keeping an eye out for a coastal low offshore of our area this weekend. If this low trends further north and west, we could see snowfall; however, conditions will be windy for the rest of the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers with cloudy skies and lows in the mid 20’s to upper 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and light NW winds. Highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with NW winds with highs in the upper 30’s and mid 40’s with lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty NW winds. Highs in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s and lows in the single digits to teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens to upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty NW winds and highs in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and NW gusty winds. Highs in the lower to upper 30’s and lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

Have a great start to your weekend!!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward