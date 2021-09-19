A dry start to the week, but showers won’t be too far behind

Good Sunday! Expect another dry evening, under clear skies, however, some areas of low clouds and/or fog look to develop overnight along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The week starts off dry and variably cloudy, but by Tuesday and through mid-week, isolated to scattered showers look to develop out ahead of an advancing cold front. Expect the bulk of the rainfall to occur late Thursday and into Thursday night. Due to persistent rain in places during the week, we may have a few flooding issues; especially Wednesday afternoon into Thursday along the I-95 corridor. All of the long-range forecast models have the wet weather exiting our coast by Friday morning as the frontal passage will bring a large area of cooler weather to the area. Forecasted temperatures through Thursday will be in the 70s with afternoon highs dropping into the 60s in places on Friday. Next weekend another front could bring a few more showers to the region on Saturday, otherwise sunnier skies will be seen next Sunday.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour evening forecast. It is looking to be a very pleasant night ahead. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows range from 52-63 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolate to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: AM clouds and coastal showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny morning, some light afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Have a great week!