A dry night, with clouds on the increase

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY, HAS BEEN ANOTHER BRISK AND CHILLY DAY AS HIGH TEMPERATURES PEAK IN THE MID-40S AND WINDS GUST TO AROUND 25 MPH, KEEPING WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE MID-30S. THE COLD TEMPS WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT, BUT WITH DIMINISHING WINDS. CLOUDS WILL BUILD BACK INTO OUR REGION WEDNESDAY, WITH THE SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A BRIEF SNOW SHOWER OR FLURRY ALONG THE MARYLAND AND PENNSYLVANIA BORDER. DURING THE AFTERNOON, TEMPERATURES WILL RISE UP INTO THE MID TO UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S AND BY EVENING, SKIES WILL BECOME MOSTLY CLEAR WITH LIGHT WINDS AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 30S.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO OUR REGION ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, WITH A WARMING TREND THROUGH THIS WEEKEND. SKIES WILL CONTINUE TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY ON THURSDAY WITH MORE CLOUDS BUILDING IN FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND. TEMPS WILL RISE INTO THE UPPER 40S TO MID-50S AND LOWS HOLDING IN THE 30S ONCE AGAIN. OVER THE WEEKEND, A COLD FRONT WILL DELIVER A PERIOD OF LIGHT SHOWERS OVERNIGHT SATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY, BEFORE THE SKIES BEGIN TO CLEAR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AS THE FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE OFFSHORE. COLDER AIR WILL ONCE AGAIN BE WITH US HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF UPSLOPE SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS RANGE FROM 27-36 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH POSSIBLE SNOW FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MIX. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!