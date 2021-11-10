A dry night, but a chilly evening

Good Wednesday! Tonight, we’ll see clear and starry skies as high pressure to the north keeps us dry and chilly. Overnight lows will range from 40 to the mid-50s. Tomorrow, high pressure shifts offshore and a stronger cold front will begin to move in the region. So, we’ll start off with sunshine and gradually see clouds increase throughout the afternoon. By nightfall, the rain will arrive becoming steady and heavy overnight. The rain will linger into early Friday, and as it stands now, models are still showing that there remains the potential for close to an inch of rain, though the cold front looks progressive enough to preclude any significant hydro concerns. As the system exits late Friday, a secondary front will follow behind leading to some isolated showers across portions of the area on Saturday. With colder air in place, the threat for some mountain snow showers is possible late in the weekend and heading into Monday morning. Stay with WDVM weather team for further updates to our weekend forecast!

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows to range between 40-55 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with overnight rain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Morning showers then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered rain/snow showers. Getting colder. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with morning rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and getting milder. Highs around 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!