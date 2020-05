A dry Memorial Day for many

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! SHOWER ACTIVITY WANES THIS EVENING WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING AND WITH A CONTINUED EAST WIND, CLOUDS WILL STICK AROUND OVERNIGHT. PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE IT RAINED THIS AFTERNOON. FORECASTED LOW TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO NEAR 60 DEGREES. MEMORIAL DAY AND TUESDAY LOOK TO BE MAINLY DRY DAYS WITH A RIDGE OF HIGH-PRESSURE NEAR ENOUGH TO SQUASH ANY POTENTIAL SHOWER ACTIVITY.

ON WEDNESDAY, AS THE HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM STARTS TO MOVE FURTHER SOUTH AND AWAY FROM OUR REGION, HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL START TO INCREASE. AS A RESULT, SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CAN`T BE RULED OUT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY DURING THE AFTERNOON. LOOKING TOWARD FRIDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEKEND, A STORMS SYSTEM AND ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT, WILL SLOWLY PROGRESS EASTWARD INTO OUR BACKYARD, CREATING THE BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS. AT THIS POINT, THERE REMAINS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY ON THE TIMING OF THIS FRONT PASSING THROUGH THE AREA. AT THIS MOMENT, THE THINKING AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, IS FOR A LINE OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TO PASS FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST BEGINNING IN THE MID-AFTERNOON ON FRIDAY, EXITING THE COAST BY SATURDAY MID-MORNING. TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK LOOK TO JUMP TO THE 80S, MAKING IT FINALLY FEEL LIKE SUMMER HAS ARRIVED.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 55-60.

MEMORIAL DAY: MORNING FOG, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S TO MID-80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT MEMORIAL DAY!