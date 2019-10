A dry, clear and frosty night for the area overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! IT HAS BEEN A BEAUTIFUL AFTERNOON, ALBEIT WITH A BIT OF A BREEZE AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S, WILL GIVE WAY TO A CHILLY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT LOWS DIPPING DOWN INTO THE 30S! WITH CLEAR SKIES AND A CALM WIND, SOME PATCHY LIGHT FROST IS POSSIBLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALREADY ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY FOR:

Frederick MD-Carroll-Northwest Montgomery-Northwest Howard- Central and Southeast Howard-Nelson-Albemarle- Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park-Stafford-Spotsylvania- Western Loudoun-Eastern Loudoun-

IT LOOKS LIKE WE CAN FINALLY SAY THAT THE GROWING SEASON HAS COME TO AN END.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, THOUGH WE’LL HAVE A BIT OF A WARMER DAY ON THURSDAY COMPARED TO FRIDAY. THIS IS DUE TO THE PASSAGE OF A DRY COLD FRONT THAT WILL FEATURE NOTHING BEYOND A SLIGHT TEMPERATURE CHANGE BY DAY. WE’LL STAY DRY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, BUT THINGS CHANGE BY THE WEEKEND. SATURDAY STARTS OFF DRY, BUT OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES LATER IN THE DAY. SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE FROM LATE SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AS THIS SYSTEM GRADUALLY GETS OUT OF HERE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. PATCHY FROST IN SPOTS. LOWS: 33-39. LIGHT WEST WIND.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH RAIN LIKELY TOWARD THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT PERIODS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: OVERCAST WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!