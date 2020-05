A dreary end to the week, but the holiday weekend improves

A steady rain heading this way for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY, THE STAGNANT STORM SYSTEM BEGINS ITS MOVE TO SLOWLY DRIFT NORTH AND EAST, WHICH WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN RAIN CHANCES TONIGHT, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL ARRIVING OVERNIGHT AND GOING INTO FRIDAY. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S AND 50S. FRIDAY, FORECAST MODELS SHOW A BAND OF MODERATE RAIN LIFTING THROUGH NORTHERN VIRGINIA INTO MARYLAND FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING BEFORE THE SLOW MOVING STORM MOVES EAST OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM 1-2” WITH A FEW LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS BY THE MOUNTAINS.

DRIER DAYS ARE AHEAD, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVER THE AREA FOR THE REST OF THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. SUNDAY INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND WARMING TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE FORECAST. IT TOOK A WHILE, BUT “MOTHER NATURE” IS LOOKING TO GIVE THE AREA A BIT OF SPRING INTO SUMMERLIKE CONDITIONS, AS THE HUMIDITY WILL START REBOUNDING LEADING TO SLIGHTLY MUGGIER DAYS AHEAD.

TONIGHT: RAIN DEVELOPS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND LOW 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND RAINY. HIGHS FROM THE MID-60S TO UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!