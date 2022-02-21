A crazy week of weather is expected locally

Happy President’s Day! Overnight, the weather will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase. With more clouds in place, lows will be milder than the weekend and range between the upper 30s to around 50 degrees. Tuesday will feature cloudy skies, scattered showers along with mild daytime highs in the 60s, and winds possibly reaching 25 to 30 mph. Very mild conditions for mid to late February are in store for Tuesday night with many lower elevations in the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers remain in the area through Wednesday morning ahead of a potent cold front, which arrives during the afternoon. Before that front clears our coast, the thermometer will peak around 70 degrees before taking a tumble overnight heading into Thursday. The cold and dry weather behind the front will be short-lived as more precipitation makes a return to the region late Thursday into early Friday. The initial showers are looking to be a rain/snow mix, mainly along and north of the U.S. 50 across northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia; however, the mix of sleet and freezing rain is forecast to change over to rain Thursday night. Midday Friday a strong cold front across our area brings windier and colder conditions. The weekend is looking to start off dry and sunny with the potential for another storm system to impact towns and cities on Sunday. Stay with the WDVM weather team all week, as multiple changes are coming.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast overnight. Clouds are rolling in so temperatures will stay on the milder side and that mild feel will carry into Tuesday.- ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows range between 24-32 degrees.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated early showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light mix of showers. Highs around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Early precipitation, turning cold and windy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and overnight showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: AM coastal snow showers, then clearing and cold. Highs near freezing.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner