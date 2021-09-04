A couple of shower chances otherwise, quiet week

High pressure will be moving offshore tonight, keeping us warm with southeast winds as clouds increase. Tomorrow, a cold front moves across the region, leaving us with cloudy skies and slightly cooler daytime temperatures. There will be a chance of light showers sweeping from West to East. It’s not a wash-out type of day, but we need to be aware of some showers.

We begin to clear quickly early Monday morning with the next high pressure building over us. We’ll stay warmer, back into the 80’s, with a slight increase in humidity, and breezy by midday. Once evening comes, it will be another cool night as we get back into the 50’s.

Warming temperatures, sunshine, and dry weather will continue until midweek. Another cold front will pass with a limited amount of precipitation by Wednesday afternoon. The result will be sunny skies with below-average temperatures in the 70’s and nighttime lows into the 50’s. This will extend towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Calm South winds. Lows in the low 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro