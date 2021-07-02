A cooler than normal feel this weekend, but the heat makes a return next week

Good Friday! It has been a mainly dry day as yesterday’s cold front has been south of the region and any showers that have developed should quickly dissipate with loss of daytime heating this evening. Under mostly clear skies forecasted low temperatures will be in the 50s to mid-60s. While the front will still linger just south and of the area into the holiday weekend and could still play a role, especially on Saturday with a few passing showers, the forecast for the holiday weekend is mainly dry. By the Fourth of July, it looks to be dry and partly cloudy and in general a decent day. The dry weather will stick around to start the beginning of next week, but the heat and humidity will make a return with the lower to middle ’90s, as well. By the middle of next week, some isolated to scattered storm chances will make it back to the area, as another cold front drops in from the north.

Here’s a look ahead to tonight’s forecast. A much improved evening is in store for the area as cooler and drier air mass builds into the region. -Scott Sumner

Late next week Hurricane Elsa could come into the picture, so it will bear watching, as the tropical cyclone is moving quickly. Some guidance has Elsa moving towards the Mid Atlantic later next week, while other guidance lets it go out to sea, stay tuned to WDVM for further info on the future tropical system.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows range from 56-65 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs ranging from the mid-80s to lower 90s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day and July Fourth weekend!