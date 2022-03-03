Good Thursday! Tonight, skies will become clear as winds become light, after midnight, out of the north. Under a clear sky overnight, temperatures look to fall and stay in the 20s as high pressure settles overhead. Friday we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine, but it will feel cool as the thermometer stays mostly in the 40s. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will be near average in the 30s. Saturday, as high-pressure shifts offshore, a southerly wind direction will initiate more clouds back to the area and milder temperatures. Daytime highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s, but that is just the start of our above normal readings, as Sunday the region will peak out in the low to mid-70s! Based on current forecast models, some showers may try to sneak into western Maryland Sunday, but it looks like the main threat for rain will be on Monday. The other thing to watch out for Sunday and Monday is the potential to break past daily high records. Most areas around D.C. would have to peak around 80 degrees; however, if we reach the mid-70s in Hagerstown on Sunday, we could tie a record set back in 1946! The aforementioned cold front will cross the region Monday night and bring a swift end to the brief heatwave. Now a few rumbles of thunder can`t be ruled out, but the instability is rather meager, so I’m not looking for any severe weather with this front. By Tuesday, temperatures will return to normal, and sunshine will also make a return.

It may feel chilly on Friday, but BIG changes coming for the weekend. As highs jump into the 70s on Sunday, that would be a normal high for the month of May, not March. Enjoy! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows are in the 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spot shower/sprinkle. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner