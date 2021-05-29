A cool day; then warmth begins a return

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Rain. NE winds 7-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.
Memorial Day: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid, with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Saturday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Have a great holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro