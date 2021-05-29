A cool day; then warmth begins a return

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain. NE winds 7-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid, with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro