A cool, but seasonal weekend ahead

Happy Friday! Tonight, some clouds and perhaps a few upslope showers near the Allegany Front may be seen; otherwise, it will be dry. Temperatures this evening look to range from the mid and upper 40s to near 60 degrees near the Beltway. This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy, but it sets the stage for big changes heading our way next week. Saturday high pressure will be with us leading to dry and seasonable conditions and high temperatures look to stay in the mid-60s and on Sunday the WDVM weather team we’ll be tracking the first of two storm systems that will bring unsettled weather to the area next week. As the high-pressure system pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll see an increase in clouds, as a warm front head north and through the region on Sunday. Most of us will stay dry, but a few folks in far western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia could see some showers. The warm front will continue to move north through the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing areas a few sprinkles and light showers to the region, with the bulk of the shower activity staying in Pennsylvania. Monday, the first storm brings us a warm day with some scattered showers and storms and then cools us down Tuesday. It will become quite windy behind the cold front and then more sunshine will be seen by mid-week. A second storm system looks to approach the area later next week. Daytime high temperatures, with the exception of Monday, will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Variably cloudy with some mountain showers. Lows to range between 48-60 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mountain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers and t-storm. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and windy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and showers. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Rainy. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!