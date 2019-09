A cool but comfortable week ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A COLD FRONT ACROSS SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HAS MOVED WELL SOUTH OF OUR FORECAST AREA AND HAS HELPED TO BRING IN A DRIER AND COOLER AIR-MASS TO OUR REGION. UNDER PARTLY SUNNY SKIES, TEMPERATURES HAVE TOPPED OUT IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 70S. AS THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING UNFOLDS, CLEARER SKIES WILL BEGIN TO MAKE INROADS INTO THE FORECAST AND AS A RESULT OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MUCH COOLER THAN PREVIOUS NIGHTS. EXPECT LOWS TO BOTTOM OUT IN THE LOW TO MID 50S, EXCEPT NEAR 60 DEGREES CLOSER TO D.C.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, HIGH-PRESSURE WILL REMAIN IN CONTROL, SO THERE WILL BE NO NEED FOR THE UMBRELLA. A DRY AIR-MASS WILL SETTLE OVERHEAD AND THAT WILL RESULT IN DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 70S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 50S. THE HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TO EASE OFF THE COAST THIS WEEKEND, WHICH IN TURN WILL HELP TO PROMOTE A WARMING TREND AND A INCREASE IN HUMIDITY, TO THE AREA. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN; HOWEVER, DOESN’T ARRIVE UNTIL EARLY NEXT WEEK, WHEN AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT COULD PRODUCE SOME SHOWERS. ANY ACTIVITY LOOKS TO IN THE 20-30% RANGE AND FOCUSED ALONG THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND POTOMAC HIGHLANDS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR. LOWS: 50-60. NORTHEAST WINDS AT 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A 20-30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!