A colder and blustery end to the work week

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A LINE OF RAIN, OUT AHEAD OF A POWERFUL FRONT, CONTINUES TO PRESS FROM WEST TO EAST AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES. THERE MAY BE A LULL IN THE SHOWERS THIS EVENING BEFORE WE SEE A RETURN OF SOME MORE SHOWERS BEHIND THE FRONT. WITH COLDER AIR FOLLOWING, THE MOUNTAINS WILL LOOK TO SEE SOME SNOW FALLING. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALREADY ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE ALLEGANY FRONT AREA WHERE A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW IS ANTICIPATED. THIS WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW WILL EVEN MAKE IT DOWN INTO THE EASTERN VALLEYS FOR A BRIEF TIME RIGHT AROUND SUNRISE TOMORROW. GIVEN HOW WARM THE GROUND HAS GOTTEN AND HOW BRIEF THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE, NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED; HOWEVER; IN THE VALLEYS AND IN LOCATIONS WEST OF I-81.

Winter is not over, just yet… A winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Garrett County, Maryland, and Inland Grant County in West Virginia. On the other side of the state of Maryland, a Freeze Watch is in effect overnight as temps could dip into the upper 20s along the coast. – Scott Sumner

THE END OF THE WEEK IS GOING TO BE A BREEZY AND CHILLY ONE, WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES NOT ESCAPING THE 40’S BOTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, EVEN AS SUNSHINE BEGINS TO RETURN. CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN IMPROVING JUST IN TIME FOR EASTER WEEKEND, AS WARMER AIR MAKES A RETURN. A VERY QUIET SETUP CONTINUES TO HOLD STRONG TO START NEXT WEEK BEFORE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS COULD BE SEEN COMING BACK TO THE AREA TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. FOR SOME, ONE NICE ASPECT OF THE FORECAST IS THAT THE THERMOMETER WILL CONTINUE TO CLIMB INTO THE 70S.

TONIGHT: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. TURNING COLDER; WINDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 35-45 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. COLD AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND MILD. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!